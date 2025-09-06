Zacks Research Forecasts Lower Earnings for Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for Thor Industries in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.05. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Thor Industries’ current full-year earnings is $4.64 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Thor Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $1.85 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.91 EPS.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital set a $77.00 price target on shares of Thor Industries and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $86.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Thor Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Thor Industries Stock Up 0.5%

THO stock opened at $112.32 on Thursday. Thor Industries has a twelve month low of $63.15 and a twelve month high of $118.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.23.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.74. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.32% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thor Industries

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Thor Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 122,374 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,277,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 4.2% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,560 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 7.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 33.5% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,453 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Thor Industries by 6.0% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Thor Industries

In other news, Director Peter Busch Orthwein purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.40 per share, for a total transaction of $256,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 136,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,648,560. The trade was a 2.25% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.96%.

Thor Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Thor Industries

(Get Free Report)

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.