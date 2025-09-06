Zacks Research Has Negative Estimate for Neogen Q1 Earnings

Neogen Corporation (NASDAQ:NEOG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.05. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.38 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q1 2028 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NEOG. Guggenheim cut their target price on Neogen from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. William Blair downgraded Neogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $5.75 on Thursday. Neogen has a twelve month low of $3.87 and a twelve month high of $17.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Neogen by 1,495.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Neogen by 388.6% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 10,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,010 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lindenwold Advisors INC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

