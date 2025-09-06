Zacks Research Has Pessimistic Outlook of MGY Q2 Earnings

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q2 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ FY2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MGY. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, July 10th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up from $26.00) on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Friday, June 13th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

MGY stock opened at $23.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.33. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $19.09 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.03.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $318.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.58 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 19.34% and a net margin of 27.57%.The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGY. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 236.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 165.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 90.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is 31.41%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on February 14, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

