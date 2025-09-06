Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook of ProPetro Q1 Earnings

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for ProPetro in a report issued on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong Sell” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ProPetro’s current full-year earnings is $0.25 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ProPetro’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of ProPetro from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.00 price target on shares of ProPetro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of ProPetro from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.80.

ProPetro Stock Performance

Shares of PUMP opened at $4.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.38 million, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.01. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $11.17.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $326.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.26 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a positive return on equity of 1.84%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProPetro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. PharVision Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProPetro in the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. operates as an integrated oilfield services company. The company provides hydraulic fracturing, wireline, cementing, and other complementary oilfield completion services to upstream oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin. ProPetro Holding Corp. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Articles

