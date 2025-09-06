Zacks Research Increases Earnings Estimates for Imperial Oil

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO – Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Imperial Oil in a report issued on Monday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $7.49 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.44. The consensus estimate for Imperial Oil’s current full-year earnings is $8.62 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Imperial Oil’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.95 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.44 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Imperial Oil from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Raymond James Financial lowered Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$105.00 to C$107.00 in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$95.00 to C$102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of C$106.00.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO opened at C$120.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$61.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.21. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of C$82.98 and a 52-week high of C$125.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.04, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$115.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$104.54.

Imperial Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 29.11%.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil is one of Canada’s largest integrated oil companies, focusing on upstream operations, petroleum refining operations, and the marketing of petroleum products. Production averaged 398 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2020. The company estimates that it holds 5.2 billion boe of proved and probable crude oil and natural gas reserves.

