Zacks Research Issues Negative Estimate for CQP Earnings

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:CQP – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q2 2026 earnings estimates for shares of Cheniere Energy Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 2nd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.00. The consensus estimate for Cheniere Energy Partners’ current full-year earnings is $4.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cheniere Energy Partners’ Q1 2027 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q2 2027 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Strong Sell” and an average price target of $54.60.

CQP opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $26.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 0.42. Cheniere Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $47.55 and a twelve month high of $68.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.31.

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 24.62% and a negative return on equity of 503.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 50.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 9,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Militia Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Militia Capital Partners LP now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1,689.3% in the 2nd quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 88,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after buying an additional 83,213 shares during the period. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,016,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after buying an additional 41,707 shares during the period. Finally, Curi Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.1%. Cheniere Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 75.24%.

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana.

