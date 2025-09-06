Zacks Research Issues Negative Forecast for Ovintiv Earnings

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research decreased their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for Ovintiv in a report released on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the company will earn $1.83 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.95. The consensus estimate for Ovintiv’s current full-year earnings is $5.66 per share.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen raised Ovintiv to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ovintiv from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Ovintiv Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at C$56.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 0.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$55.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$54.14. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$42.35 and a 12-month high of C$66.67.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.86%.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc is a leading North American exploration and production (E&P) company focused on developing its high-quality, multi-basin portfolio. Ovintiv works to safely produce crude oil and natural gas-products that make modern life possible for all. The Company is focused on creating long-term shareholder value while contributing to the strength and sustainability of the communities where it operates.

