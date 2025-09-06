Zacks Research Issues Optimistic Forecast for Ball Earnings

Ball Corporation (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q4 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ball in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 3rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Ball’s current full-year earnings is $3.48 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ball’s FY2027 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BALL. UBS Group upped their target price on Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Ball from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on Ball from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Ball from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.27.

Ball Price Performance

Shares of BALL opened at $50.89 on Friday. Ball has a fifty-two week low of $43.51 and a fifty-two week high of $68.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.18.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 4.49%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Ball has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.550-3.650 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BALL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter worth about $192,463,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ball by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,681,000 after buying an additional 2,453,630 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 548.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,816,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,751 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ball by 1,465.3% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Ball by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 3,054,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Daniel William Fisher sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total value of $175,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman owned 10,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,355.80. This represents a 25.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

About Ball

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

