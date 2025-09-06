Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for Corning Earnings

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) – Zacks Research upped their Q2 2027 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corning in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.70. The consensus estimate for Corning’s current full-year earnings is $2.33 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Corning’s FY2027 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 5.77%.During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Corning has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.630-0.670 EPS.

GLW has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group raised Corning from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Corning in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Corning in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on Corning from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Corning from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GLW

Corning Stock Performance

NYSE GLW opened at $71.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.09. Corning has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $71.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLW. REAP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 191.5% in the 2nd quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 516 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, CFO Edward A. Schlesinger sold 14,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $877,026.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,877,520.48. This represents a 15.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 16,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.22, for a total value of $1,035,714.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,473,804.98. The trade was a 29.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,950 shares of company stock worth $10,449,192 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.15%.

Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.