Zacks Research Issues Positive Estimate for HALO Earnings

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.20. Zacks Research currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is $4.73 per share.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $325.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.66 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 150.85% and a net margin of 47.28%.Halozyme Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Halozyme Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.400 EPS.

HALO has been the topic of several other reports. Leerink Partnrs downgraded Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Halozyme Therapeutics from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Halozyme Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HALO

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ HALO opened at $74.93 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 8.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.80 and its 200 day moving average is $59.81. Halozyme Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.46.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALO. DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $650,250,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 127.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,541,181 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,674 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,295,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 951.8% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 973,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,650,000 after purchasing an additional 881,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bernadette Connaughton sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $294,720.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 46,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,423.36. This represents a 7.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Helen Torley sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $1,270,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 733,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,598,493.69. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 104,000 shares of company stock worth $6,316,120. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Halozyme Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.