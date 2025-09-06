Zacks Research Issues Positive Forecast for ITW Earnings

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for Illinois Tool Works in a report released on Monday, September 1st. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $2.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.91. The consensus estimate for Illinois Tool Works’ current full-year earnings is $10.39 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ Q4 2026 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $12.04 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on ITW. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price objective on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $260.67.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $266.05 on Thursday. Illinois Tool Works has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $259.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.87.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 90.89% and a net margin of 21.31%.The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 90.9% during the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saudi Central Bank acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $29,000. 79.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

