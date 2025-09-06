Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on ZETA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Zeta Global from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America increased their price target on Zeta Global from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Zacks Research upgraded Zeta Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zeta Global from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Zeta Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Zeta Global Trading Up 1.3%

Institutional Trading of Zeta Global

ZETA stock opened at $18.93 on Friday. Zeta Global has a 52 week low of $10.69 and a 52 week high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -99.62 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZETA. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zeta Global by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 15.3% during the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zeta Global by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 63,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 17,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Zeta Global by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 17,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zeta Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

Featured Stories

