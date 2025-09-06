Ziff Davis, Inc. $ZD Shares Sold by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. decreased its position in Ziff Davis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,033 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,414 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned 0.05% of Ziff Davis worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ziff Davis by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,487,495 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,512,000 after acquiring an additional 272,895 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,851,000 after buying an additional 105,761 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,381,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 601,573 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,607,000 after buying an additional 108,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 565,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,717,000 after buying an additional 54,477 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis Stock Performance

ZD stock opened at $38.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 1.58. Ziff Davis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $60.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Ziff Davis ( NASDAQ:ZD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $352.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.47 million. Ziff Davis had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.57%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ziff Davis, Inc. will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ZD. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $80.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Ziff Davis in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Ziff Davis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Piper Sandler set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Ziff Davis and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.83.

About Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital media and internet company in the United States and internationally. The company offers PCMag, an online resource for laboratory-based product reviews, technology news, buying guides, and research papers; Mashable for publishing technology and culture content; Spiceworks Ziff Davis provides digital content of IT products and services; retailMeNot, a savings destination platform; Offers.com, a coupon and deals website; and event-based properties, including BlackFriday.com, TheBlackFriday.com, BestBlackFriday.com, and DealsofAmerica.com.

