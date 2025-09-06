Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP) Short Interest Up 81.0% in August

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZIONP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 3,800 shares, agrowthof81.0% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Trading Down 0.4%

NASDAQ:ZIONP opened at $23.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a 200 day moving average of $23.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $20.62 and a 52 week high of $24.50.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 1st will be issued a $0.3223 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.6%.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

