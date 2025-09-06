Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $295.00 to $330.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $305.00 price target on Zscaler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Zscaler from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Zscaler Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,015.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 221.54 and a beta of 1.05. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $318.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $865,241.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 353,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,377,690.50. The trade was a 0.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Syam Nair sold 4,064 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $1,234,236.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 106,659 shares in the company, valued at $32,392,338.30. This trade represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,305 shares of company stock worth $43,199,936. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zscaler

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $516,622,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 314.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,171,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,932,000 after buying an additional 888,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,909,000 after buying an additional 824,626 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $153,340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after buying an additional 578,883 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

