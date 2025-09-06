Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its target price hoisted by Susquehanna from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the stock.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $274.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $285.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $250.88. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $318.46. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,015.56, a PEG ratio of 221.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total transaction of $1,123,208.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 46,813 shares in the company, valued at $14,358,483.36. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $1,090,283.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 92,144 shares in the company, valued at $27,984,132.80. This represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 143,305 shares of company stock worth $43,199,936. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Exane Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 185.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 284.8% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

