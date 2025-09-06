Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given New $351.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $348.00 to $351.00 in a research report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $307.00.

Shares of ZS opened at $274.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,015.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 221.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.88. Zscaler has a 52-week low of $153.45 and a 52-week high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. Zscaler’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Research analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $968,292.18. Following the transaction, the insider owned 88,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,142,077.90. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total value of $1,123,208.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,813 shares in the company, valued at $14,358,483.36. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,305 shares of company stock worth $43,199,936 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZS. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Zscaler by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,640,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Zscaler by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth $2,397,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

