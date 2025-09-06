Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $340.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zscaler’s FY2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

ZS has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $292.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $360.00 to $334.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $365.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Zscaler

Zscaler Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $274.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,015.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 221.54 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $285.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.88. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total transaction of $1,123,208.64. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 46,813 shares in the company, valued at $14,358,483.36. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $898,040.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 76,289 shares in the company, valued at $23,168,969.30. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,199,936 over the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zscaler

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,909,000 after purchasing an additional 824,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zscaler by 23.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after purchasing an additional 578,883 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $516,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,160,000 after purchasing an additional 105,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Zscaler by 0.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,823,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.