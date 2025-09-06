Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $334.00 at Scotiabank

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Scotiabank from $360.00 to $334.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ZS. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $355.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Zscaler from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $280.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Zscaler Stock Up 2.2%

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $274.20 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $318.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $285.29 and a 200 day moving average of $250.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,015.56, a PEG ratio of 221.54 and a beta of 1.05.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $898,040.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 76,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,969.30. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $968,292.18. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 88,970 shares in the company, valued at $27,142,077.90. This trade represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,199,936. 18.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $516,622,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 314.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,171,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,932,000 after buying an additional 888,888 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,909,000 after buying an additional 824,626 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $153,340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zscaler by 23.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after buying an additional 578,883 shares in the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

