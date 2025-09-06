Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Lowered to $350.00 at UBS Group

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $365.00 to $350.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Zscaler from $288.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Zscaler from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Barclays upped their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Zscaler stock opened at $274.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,015.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 221.54 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.88. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The company had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $1,090,283.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 92,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,984,132.80. This trade represents a 3.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total transaction of $1,123,208.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,358,483.36. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 143,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,199,936 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management increased its holdings in Zscaler by 185.7% during the second quarter. Exane Asset Management now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Zscaler in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Zscaler by 284.8% during the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler during the first quarter worth $26,000. Institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

