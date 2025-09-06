Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $280.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ZS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Zscaler from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Zscaler Stock Performance

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $274.20 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a one year low of $153.45 and a one year high of $318.46. The company has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,015.56, a P/E/G ratio of 221.54 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $285.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $250.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zscaler

In other news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $968,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,970 shares in the company, valued at $27,142,077.90. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,849 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $865,241.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 353,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,377,690.50. This trade represents a 0.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,199,936. Corporate insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 8.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,909,000 after acquiring an additional 824,626 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Zscaler by 23.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after acquiring an additional 578,883 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zscaler in the first quarter worth $516,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 6.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,160,000 after acquiring an additional 105,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Zscaler by 0.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,823,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

