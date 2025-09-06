Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $345.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Zscaler from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $285.29 and a 200-day moving average of $250.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,015.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 221.54 and a beta of 1.05. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $153.45 and a 52 week high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The company had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Syam Nair sold 4,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $1,234,236.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 106,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,392,338.30. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $898,040.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 76,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,168,969.30. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,305 shares of company stock valued at $43,199,936 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 8.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,363,909,000 after purchasing an additional 824,626 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Zscaler by 23.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after purchasing an additional 578,883 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Zscaler during the first quarter valued at approximately $516,622,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zscaler by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,160,000 after purchasing an additional 105,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Zscaler by 0.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,199,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,823,000 after buying an additional 7,885 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

