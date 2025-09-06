Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,015.56, a PEG ratio of 221.54 and a beta of 1.05. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $318.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total transaction of $1,123,208.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,813 shares in the company, valued at $14,358,483.36. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $898,040.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 76,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,969.30. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,305 shares of company stock worth $43,199,936 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,622,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,171,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,932,000 after buying an additional 888,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,909,000 after buying an additional 824,626 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after buying an additional 578,883 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

