Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Royal Bank Of Canada Analyst Says

Posted by on Sep 6th, 2025

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank Of Canada from $315.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

ZS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Zscaler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $290.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price target on Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ZS

Zscaler Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $274.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,015.56, a PEG ratio of 221.54 and a beta of 1.05. Zscaler has a 12-month low of $153.45 and a 12-month high of $318.46. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $285.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Zscaler

In other Zscaler news, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total transaction of $1,123,208.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 46,813 shares in the company, valued at $14,358,483.36. This trade represents a 7.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raj Judge sold 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $898,040.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 76,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,168,969.30. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,305 shares of company stock worth $43,199,936 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Zscaler

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $516,622,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 314.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,171,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,932,000 after buying an additional 888,888 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,715,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,909,000 after buying an additional 824,626 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,340,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,831,000 after buying an additional 578,883 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zscaler

(Get Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.