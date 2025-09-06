Zscaler’s (ZS) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their neutral rating on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports.

ZS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $255.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Zscaler in a report on Wednesday. Finally, FBN Securities raised shares of Zscaler to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.00.

Zscaler Trading Up 2.2%

Zscaler stock opened at $274.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1,015.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 221.54 and a beta of 1.05. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $153.45 and a 1-year high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $719.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total transaction of $1,234,236.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 106,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,392,338.30. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Adam Geller sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.72, for a total transaction of $1,123,208.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 46,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,358,483.36. The trade was a 7.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,305 shares of company stock worth $43,199,936 over the last ninety days. 18.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its position in Zscaler by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tlwm now owns 4,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP lifted its position in Zscaler by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 46.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

