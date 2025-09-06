Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Upgraded by Zacks Research to “Hold” Rating

Zacks Research upgraded shares of Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Free Report) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Zumiez Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $21.31 on Wednesday. Zumiez has a one year low of $11.31 and a one year high of $31.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $378.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,128.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The apparel and footwear maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Zumiez had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 0.18%. The firm had revenue of $214.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Zumiez has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.190-0.290 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zumiez will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zumiez

Zumiez announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, June 5th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and footwear maker to reacquire up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Liliana Gil Valletta sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $84,612.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,571.38. This trade represents a 37.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zumiez

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Zumiez in the second quarter worth $1,328,000. Monimus Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 100.4% in the 2nd quarter. Monimus Capital Management LP now owns 104,786 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 52,486 shares during the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 478.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 768,691 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,193,000 after acquiring an additional 635,691 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 190.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 240,220 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after acquiring an additional 157,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Zumiez by 235.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,208 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 71,048 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez Inc operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. The company provides hardgoods, including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. It operates stores in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

