1,005 Shares in Cable One, Inc. $CABO Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,745,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,633 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 69,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,631,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Cable One by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 66,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,084,000 after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other Cable One news, Director Mary E. Meduski purchased 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $148.00 per share, with a total value of $37,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 3,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $532,652. The trade was a 7.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wallace R. Weitz purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $132.53 per share, with a total value of $927,710.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,564.20. The trade was a 69.03% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 7,400 shares of company stock valued at $984,342 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Cable One from $210.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Cable One from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cable One currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $279.25.

Cable One Price Performance

CABO stock opened at $163.68 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $144.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.21. The company has a market capitalization of $921.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 0.81. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.54 and a 52-week high of $436.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.23 by ($5.00). The business had revenue of $381.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $379.81 million. Cable One had a negative net margin of 32.18% and a positive return on equity of 8.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 EPS for the current year.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

Featured Articles

