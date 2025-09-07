11,869 Shares in Adecoagro S.A. $AGRO Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGRO. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in Adecoagro by 143,775.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 5,751 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Adecoagro by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth $153,000. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in Adecoagro by 103.0% during the 1st quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 15,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 7,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PharVision Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. 45.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AGRO. Wall Street Zen downgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Adecoagro from $9.90 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Adecoagro from $10.00 to $9.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Adecoagro Stock Performance

Shares of AGRO stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $826.42 million, a PE ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Adecoagro S.A. has a 52-week low of $8.13 and a 52-week high of $12.07.

Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $405.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $402.00 million. Adecoagro had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 3.24%. On average, equities analysts expect that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

About Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

