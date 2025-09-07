13,253 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. $BNL Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 192.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the first quarter worth $115,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 15.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth $183,000. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Up 0.9%

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.43. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.96 and a 52 week high of $19.15.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Broadstone Net Lease’s payout ratio is 223.08%.

BNL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Broadstone Net Lease from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. KeyCorp raised Broadstone Net Lease from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen lowered Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Broadstone Net Lease presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Broadstone Net Lease Profile

(Free Report)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc (the Corporation) is a Maryland corporation formed on October 18, 2007, that elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust (REIT) commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2008. Broadstone Net Lease, LLC (the Corporation’s operating company, or the OP), is the entity through which the Corporation conducts its business and owns (either directly or through subsidiaries) all of the Corporation’s properties.

