1,400 Shares in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares $FAS Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $891,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 4.8% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 41.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the first quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 651.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 46,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 40,288 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Stock Down 5.6%

NYSEARCA:FAS opened at $170.49 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $169.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.09. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $92.66 and a 52 week high of $189.23. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 3.10.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.