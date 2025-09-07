15,647 Shares in AerSale Corporation $ASLE Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in AerSale Corporation (NASDAQ:ASLE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASLE. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in AerSale by 3,427.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,490 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in AerSale by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,519 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in AerSale by 85.4% in the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in AerSale by 133.1% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in AerSale by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares during the period. 69.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ASLE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of AerSale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AerSale from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial downgraded shares of AerSale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerSale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $8.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.45 million, a PE ratio of 60.93 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.93. AerSale Corporation has a 1 year low of $4.53 and a 1 year high of $9.12.

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

