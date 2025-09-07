16,899 Shares in Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. $SLNO Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 37.5% in the first quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Avanza Fonder AB raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 14.8% in the first quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $232,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 4,377.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 72.8% in the first quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.42% of the company’s stock.
Soleno Therapeutics Stock Performance
NASDAQ SLNO opened at $69.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.85 and a beta of -2.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.31 and a 200-day moving average of $71.24. The company has a current ratio of 15.13, a quick ratio of 15.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $90.32.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research analysts have issued reports on SLNO shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird set a $121.00 price objective on Soleno Therapeutics and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. TD Cowen started coverage on Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eleven have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Soleno Therapeutics
In related news, insider Patricia C. Hirano sold 3,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $316,970.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 13,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,092,928.56. This trade represents a 22.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile
Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.
