1,772 Shares in Palomar Holdings, Inc. $PLMR Purchased by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 5.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 829,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,656,000 after buying an additional 43,705 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 4.2% in the first quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 618,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,797,000 after buying an additional 25,138 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Palomar by 17.0% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 532,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,003,000 after buying an additional 77,472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Palomar by 4.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 290,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,792,000 after acquiring an additional 12,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Palomar by 0.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palomar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.14, for a total value of $790,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 387,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,261,538.32. This represents a 1.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jon Christianson sold 521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total value of $62,587.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 59,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,994.68. This trade represents a 0.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,202,297 over the last 90 days. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Palomar from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Palomar from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Palomar from $177.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Palomar from $204.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palomar presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PLMR

Palomar Stock Performance

PLMR opened at $123.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.30. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $85.00 and a one year high of $175.85.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 22.71%.The firm had revenue of $496.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palomar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.