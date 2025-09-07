21,406 Shares in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. $RELL Purchased by Nuveen LLC

Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 21,406 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RELL. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 7.7% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,344,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,001,000 after buying an additional 95,899 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $300,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Richardson Electronics in the first quarter worth about $143,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 44.9% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 17,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 5,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Richardson Electronics by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Richardson Electronics alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Richardson Electronics news, EVP Kathleen Mcnally sold 8,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $84,254.17. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 45,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,647.19. This represents a 15.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of RELL opened at $9.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $141.57 million, a PE ratio of -122.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01. Richardson Electronics, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $7.57 and a fifty-two week high of $15.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.03.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $51.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.86 million. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. Equities research analysts predict that Richardson Electronics, Ltd. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is -300.00%.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and radio frequency (RF), microwave and power components used in semiconductor manufacturing equipment, RF, and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Richardson Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richardson Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.