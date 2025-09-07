28,148 Shares in Planet Fitness, Inc. $PLNT Bought by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 28,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in Planet Fitness by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Planet Fitness by 187.6% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 1,250.0% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Planet Fitness by 291.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLNT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $126.00 target price on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on Planet Fitness and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.64.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Shares of PLNT opened at $104.44 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.79 and a 200 day moving average of $101.96. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.77 and a fifty-two week high of $114.47. The firm has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 110.18% and a net margin of 15.11%.The company had revenue of $340.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Planet Fitness Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

