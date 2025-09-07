32,596 Shares in EZCORP, Inc. $EZPW Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 32,596 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $480,000. Vident Advisory LLC owned about 0.06% of EZCORP at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EZPW. Boston Partners grew its stake in EZCORP by 289.7% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,569,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,499,000 after buying an additional 1,166,758 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 503.6% in the first quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 957,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,091,000 after purchasing an additional 798,679 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 317.1% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 789,768 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,651,000 after purchasing an additional 600,435 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the first quarter worth $8,310,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of EZCORP by 31.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,520,830 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,387,000 after purchasing an additional 359,543 shares in the last quarter. 99.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John Blair Jr. Powell sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $48,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 145,983 shares in the company, valued at $2,016,025.23. This represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EZPW. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Friday, August 1st. BTIG Research began coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Stephens reissued an "equal weight" rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of EZCORP in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised EZCORP from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $18.50.

Shares of EZCORP stock opened at $16.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.51. EZCORP, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.56 and a fifty-two week high of $16.93.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $310.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.25 million. EZCORP had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 7.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn services in the United States and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Other Investments. The company offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments.

