3,542 Shares in Everus Construction Group, Inc. $ECG Bought by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Everus Construction Group, Inc. (NYSE:ECG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ECG. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at $852,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,076,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,791,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,649,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Everus Construction Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,541,000.

Everus Construction Group Trading Down 3.9%

ECG stock opened at $74.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66. Everus Construction Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.38 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 22.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Everus Construction Group ( NYSE:ECG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.42. Everus Construction Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The business had revenue of $921.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.12 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Everus Construction Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Everus Construction Group, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Everus Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Everus Construction Group from $71.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Everus Construction Group from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Everus Construction Group from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.33.

Everus Construction Group Profile

Everus Construction Group is providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services principally in United States. Its specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers.

