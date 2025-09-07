3,641 Shares in Kelly Services, Inc. $KELYA Purchased by Quarry LP

Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KELYA. Boston Partners grew its position in Kelly Services by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,062,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,622,000 after acquiring an additional 172,903 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Kelly Services by 2,251.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,095,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,670 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $8,739,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Kelly Services by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 650,134 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 136,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Kelly Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,947,000. 76.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on KELYA. Wall Street Zen downgraded Kelly Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Daniel H. Malan sold 7,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $110,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 87,631 shares in the company, valued at $1,261,886.40. The trade was a 8.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 48.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of Kelly Services stock opened at $13.87 on Friday. Kelly Services, Inc. has a one year low of $10.80 and a one year high of $22.44. The company has a market cap of $488.92 million, a PE ratio of -69.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.59.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 0.14%.The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Kelly Services has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kelly Services’s payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

Kelly Services Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

