3,904 Shares in Avantis International Equity ETF $AVDE Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVDE. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,890,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,114,000 after purchasing an additional 337,019 shares in the last quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,506,000 after purchasing an additional 187,487 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,529,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,623,000 after purchasing an additional 83,889 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 27,747.4% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,007,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,679,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,306,000 after purchasing an additional 144,363 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE stock opened at $77.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.08. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.56 and a fifty-two week high of $78.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 0.94.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

