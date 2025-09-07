4,639 Shares in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. $ALRM Acquired by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,639 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 10.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 1.7% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,865 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 2.3% in the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 3.0% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 304.6% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 708 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

Insider Activity at Alarm.com

In other news, CFO Kevin Christopher Bradley sold 754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.75, for a total transaction of $42,789.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 53,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,010,928. This trade represents a 1.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alarm.com Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Alarm.com stock opened at $56.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.23 and a 1-year high of $70.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.82.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $254.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.96 million. Alarm.com had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.400 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

About Alarm.com

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

Featured Articles

