8,573 Shares in Leonardo DRS, Inc. $DRS Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Leonardo DRS, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 8,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at $344,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,957,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,656,000 after buying an additional 22,990 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Leonardo DRS in the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Leonardo DRS by 172.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 11,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a report on Monday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Leonardo DRS from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Leonardo DRS in a research report on Monday, August 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Salzman sold 4,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $181,271.51. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 11,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $486,629.40. The trade was a 27.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Baylouny sold 11,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $468,308.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 125,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,183,632.36. The trade was a 8.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,216 shares of company stock worth $945,342. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leonardo DRS Stock Performance

DRS opened at $41.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.30, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.63. Leonardo DRS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $49.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Leonardo DRS (NASDAQ:DRS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $829.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.50 million. Leonardo DRS had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 11.02%. Leonardo DRS’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Leonardo DRS has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.060-1.110 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Leonardo DRS, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leonardo DRS Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Leonardo DRS’s payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

About Leonardo DRS

(Free Report)

Leonardo DRS, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides defense electronic products and systems, and military support services. It operates through Advanced Sensing and Computing (ASC) segment, and Integrated Mission Systems (IMS) segments. The ASC segment designs, develops, and manufacture sensing and network computing technology that enables real-time situational awareness required for enhanced operational decision making and execution; and offers sensing capabilities span applications, such as missions requiring advanced detection, precision targeting and surveillance sensing, long range electro-optic/infrared, signals intelligence, and other intelligence systems including electronic warfare, ground vehicle sensing, active electronically scanned array tactical radars, dismounted soldier, and space sensing.

