9,812 Shares in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. $APLE Acquired by State of Wyoming

State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APLE. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,401,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,552,000 after acquiring an additional 633,688 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Apple Hospitality REIT by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,452,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,753,000 after acquiring an additional 540,957 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $5,898,000. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT in the 4th quarter valued at $4,293,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Apple Hospitality REIT

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.29 per share, for a total transaction of $61,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman owned 705,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,668,677.76. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Apple Hospitality REIT Trading Up 0.0%

APLE stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.36. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.44 and a 52 week high of $16.50.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $384.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.37 million. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 5.58% and a net margin of 12.71%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Hospitality REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a aug 25 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 735.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.00%.

Apple Hospitality REIT Company Profile

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 223 hotels with more than 29,400 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states as well as one property leased to third parties.

