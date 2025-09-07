Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. $PRG Shares Bought by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Vident Advisory LLC owned 0.05% of Aaron’s worth $578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the fourth quarter worth about $4,577,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aaron’s by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 144,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after buying an additional 23,536 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Aaron’s during the first quarter worth about $388,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Aaron’s by 41.9% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 105,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,797,000 after buying an additional 31,073 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Aaron’s by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 354,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,999,000 after buying an additional 18,843 shares during the period. 97.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aaron’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. BTIG Research lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Aaron’s Stock Performance

Shares of PRG opened at $35.28 on Friday. Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.50 and a 1 year high of $50.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 5.71.

Aaron’s (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.23. Aaron’s had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $604.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Aaron’s’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Aaron’s has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.700-0.750 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.200-3.350 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aaron’s Holdings Company, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

Aaron’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.28%.

Aaron’s Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

