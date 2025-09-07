Accuvest Global Advisors Has $10.79 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Accuvest Global Advisors reduced its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,707 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,027 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 9.2% of Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Accuvest Global Advisors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. bought a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on AMZN shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Amazon.com from $255.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Roth Capital set a $250.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $288.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.87.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.49, for a total value of $558,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 518,007 shares in the company, valued at $115,769,384.43. This trade represents a 0.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 13,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.76, for a total value of $3,022,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 44,110 shares in the company, valued at $9,825,943.60. This represents a 23.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock valued at $5,676,032,574. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Down 1.4%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $232.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $225.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.00. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $242.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 23.84% and a net margin of 10.54%.The business had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

