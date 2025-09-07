Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS) vs. WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Financial Contrast

Acumen Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ABOS – Get Free Report) and WAVE Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and WAVE Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A -81.39% -61.96% WAVE Life Sciences N/A -78.45% -41.51%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Acumen Pharmaceuticals and WAVE Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acumen Pharmaceuticals 0 0 4 0 3.00 WAVE Life Sciences 0 1 14 0 2.93

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Acumen Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 386.11%. WAVE Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $20.07, indicating a potential upside of 142.06%. Given Acumen Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Acumen Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than WAVE Life Sciences.

71.0% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of WAVE Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 9.3% of Acumen Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.0% of WAVE Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Acumen Pharmaceuticals and WAVE Life Sciences”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acumen Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$102.33 million ($2.28) -0.63 WAVE Life Sciences $108.30 million 12.18 -$97.01 million ($0.90) -9.21

WAVE Life Sciences has higher revenue and earnings than Acumen Pharmaceuticals. WAVE Life Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Acumen Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Acumen Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.14, indicating that its stock price is 86% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WAVE Life Sciences has a beta of -1.15, indicating that its stock price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

WAVE Life Sciences beats Acumen Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease. The company focuses on advancing a targeted immunotherapy drug candidate sabirnetug (ACU193), a recombinant humanized immunoglobulin gamma 2 that completed Phase I clinical trial to target soluble amyloid-beta oligomers. The company has a license agreement with Lonza Sales AG to manufacture and commercialize sabirnetug; and a collaboration and license agreement with Halozyme, Inc. for the development of a subcutaneous formulation of sabirnetug. Acumen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, Virginia.

About WAVE Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders. It is developing WVE-006, a RNA editing oligonucleotide for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; siRNA clinical candidate for the treatment of obesity and other metabolic disorders; WVE-N531, a exon skipping oligonucleotide for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy; and WVE-003, an antisense silencing oligonucleotide for the treatment of Huntington's disease (HD). The company has collaboration agreements with GlaxoSmithKline for the research, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics; Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited for the research, development, and commercialization of oligonucleotide therapeutics for disorders of the Central Nervous System; and Asuragen, Inc. for the development and potential commercialization of companion diagnostics for investigational allele-selective therapeutic programs targeting HD. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

