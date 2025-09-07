Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,343 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 336 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $254,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,702 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 31.1% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,472 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Wetherby Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,944 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.3% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 774 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. National Bankshares reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.90.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 2.4%

AEM stock opened at $151.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $75.17 and a 52 week high of $152.75.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The mining company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 30.63% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.