Agree Realty Corporation $ADC Stock Holdings Lowered by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Agree Realty Corporation (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 27.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,817 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADC. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of Agree Realty by 137.8% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Agree Realty Stock Performance

Shares of ADC opened at $72.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $72.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.31. Agree Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $79.65. The company has a market capitalization of $8.08 billion, a PE ratio of 43.44, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $175.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Agree Realty has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.290-4.320 EPS. Research analysts expect that Agree Realty Corporation will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.256 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 182.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree bought 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $72.08 per share, with a total value of $151,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 635,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,782,332.80. The trade was a 0.33% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $501,296 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

