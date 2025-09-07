Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. $ALEX Shares Sold by MetLife Investment Management LLC

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 855 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the first quarter worth about $8,116,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the fourth quarter worth about $7,722,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 321.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,302,000 after purchasing an additional 270,907 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,020,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,110,000 after purchasing an additional 194,534 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 405,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 187,760 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Alexander & Baldwin in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexander & Baldwin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $19.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.75. Alexander & Baldwin Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.70 and a 12 month high of $20.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. Alexander & Baldwin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.11%.

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc engages in the real estate business. It operates through the Commercial Real Estate and Land Operations segments. The Commercial Real Estate segment includes investments and acquisitions, construction and development, and in-house leasing and property management. The Land Operations segment consists of legacy landholdings, assets, and liabilities subject to the company’s simplification and monetization effort.

