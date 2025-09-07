Amedisys, Inc. $AMED Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,381 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 108.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Amedisys by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 334 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Amedisys by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 348 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Amedisys by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 386 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Amedisys by 88.9% during the 1st quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 595 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMED opened at $101.01 on Friday. Amedisys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.15 and a 12 month high of $101.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.30, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $99.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.15. Amedisys had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 3.56%.The firm had revenue of $621.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Amedisys from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

About Amedisys

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

Featured Stories

