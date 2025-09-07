American Century Companies Inc. Boosts Holdings in eHealth, Inc. $EHTH

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,792 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in eHealth were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 203.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 537,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,588,000 after acquiring an additional 360,126 shares during the period. Sona Asset Management US LLC acquired a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth about $4,199,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of eHealth by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 183,956 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of eHealth by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 277,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,610,000 after acquiring an additional 128,900 shares during the period. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of eHealth by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 256,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 71,823 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

EHTH opened at $4.09 on Friday. eHealth, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $11.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.21. The company has a market cap of $124.99 million, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EHTH shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of eHealth in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of eHealth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Employer and Individual. The Medicare segment offers sale of Medicare-related health insurance plans, which includes Medicare advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D prescription drug plans to Medicare-eligible customers including but not limited to, dental, and vision insurance, as well as advertising program for marketing and other services.

