American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 20,934 Shares of Aeva Technologies, Inc. $AEVA

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Aeva Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEVA – Free Report) by 81.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,934 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Aeva Technologies were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkwood LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 415.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 1,426,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,776,000 after buying an additional 1,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 2,490.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 648,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,082,000 after buying an additional 623,889 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 208,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 9,984 shares in the last quarter. Informed Momentum Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Aeva Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $781,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Aeva Technologies by 308.6% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 74,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 56,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.92% of the company’s stock.

Aeva Technologies Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of AEVA stock opened at $13.95 on Friday. Aeva Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.36 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The stock has a market cap of $785.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.61.

Insider Activity

Aeva Technologies ( NASDAQ:AEVA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 million. Aeva Technologies had a negative net margin of 2,178.31% and a negative return on equity of 287.71%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aeva Technologies, Inc. will post -2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Mina Rezk sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.48, for a total value of $3,370,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,236,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,630,298.12. This represents a 7.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hrach Simonian sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $2,486,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,597,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,422,389.54. This trade represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 918,822 shares of company stock valued at $16,447,215. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEVA. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Aeva Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $11.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $9.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Aeva Technologies from $18.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Aeva Technologies Company Profile

Aeva Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of LiDAR sensing systems, and related perception and autonomy-enabling software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company develops its products using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) sensing technology.

